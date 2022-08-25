Bloomington man charged with theft from day care

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County grand jury has indicted a Bloomington man for a theft from a day care that took place last year.

Levi Piercy, 29, is charged with stealing four iPads from Milestones Early Learning Center in late August 2021. He faces charges of burglary of a day care facility, a Class 1 felony, and theft of more than $500, a Class 3 felony.

Piercy appeared in bond court Thursday and had bond set at $25,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he needs to post $2,500 plus fees to be released. He was also given a no-contact order with Milestones.

Piercy's next court appearance on the matter is an arraignment on Sept. 16.