Sunshade:‌ If you think you will get caught out in the sun, you can get a sunshade to cover the windshield, reducing its greenhouse effect. Sunshades are often collapsible for easy storage.

Seat covers‌: Leather seats + a sunny day = an uncomfortable ride. Seat covers put a layer of material between you and the hot leather.

Dashboard‌ cover: Sun rays and heat make your dashboard prone to fading or cracking. Covering it up can protect its longevity.

Steering wheel cover: You want to safely drive without constantly shifting your hand position to avoid burns. Look for a steering wheel cover in a breathable microfiber.

Full-car cover‌: Without a garage, a full-car cover can be the next best thing to shield your vehicle from the elements. Heat and UV rays can damage the paint, plastic and rubber on your car.