 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington man charged with stealing van from church food pantry
top story

Bloomington man charged with stealing van from church food pantry

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing felony charges after prosecutors said he stole a van from a church where he was performing service work.

Austin C. Pittman, 19, appeared Thursday for a McLean County bond court hearing. Judge Scott Black found probable cause to detain him on a Class 2 felony charge for possession of a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass to vehicle.

Assistant State's Attorney Lewis Liu said a Chevrolet van was taken from the St. Vincent De Paul Food & Clothing Pantry, 705 N. Roosevelt St., Bloomington. He said Pittman had access to the van's keys from doing court-ordered service work for the church. 

Normal police investigating Wednesday shots fired report

Liu said the stolen van was spotted by Bloomington police on West Market Street, and officers followed it to the Jewel grocery store in Normal. He said three men got out and ran, and officers pursued them.

The prosecutor said two of the men were arrested, including Pittman, who was identified as the driver. He added that Pittman claimed he was not the person who initially took the van.

Bloomington police investigating after shots fired Wednesday night

Liu also said a window on the van had been smashed.

Judge Black set Pittman's bond at $3,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered the Bloomington man to have no contact with the church's food pantry.

As of Friday morning, McLean County Sheriff's Office staff confirmed that Pittman has bonded out.

091722-blm-loc-1pittman

Austin C. Pittman, 19, of Bloomington, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal trespass to vehicle.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California Sues Amazon, Accuses It of Price Gouging Customers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News