Bloomington man charged with stealing van from church food pantry

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing felony charges after prosecutors said he stole a van from a church where he was performing service work.

Austin C. Pittman, 19, appeared Thursday for a McLean County bond court hearing. Judge Scott Black found probable cause to detain him on a Class 2 felony charge for possession of a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass to vehicle.

Assistant State's Attorney Lewis Liu said a Chevrolet van was taken from the St. Vincent De Paul Food & Clothing Pantry, 705 N. Roosevelt St., Bloomington. He said Pittman had access to the van's keys from doing court-ordered service work for the church.

Liu said the stolen van was spotted by Bloomington police on West Market Street, and officers followed it to the Jewel grocery store in Normal. He said three men got out and ran, and officers pursued them.

The prosecutor said two of the men were arrested, including Pittman, who was identified as the driver. He added that Pittman claimed he was not the person who initially took the van.

Liu also said a window on the van had been smashed.

Judge Black set Pittman's bond at $3,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered the Bloomington man to have no contact with the church's food pantry.

As of Friday morning, McLean County Sheriff's Office staff confirmed that Pittman has bonded out.