Bloomington man charged with spitting on BPD officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man arrested over the weekend is charged with spitting on a police officer. 

Damien Dean, 36, is charged with aggravated battery (a Class 2 felony), resisting a correctional institution employee (a Class 4 felony), domestic battery (a Class A domestic violence charge) and resting a peace officer (a Class A misdemeanor).

Police encountered Dean after being called to a domestic situation on Sunday, prosecutors said. He is alleged to have spit on one of the officers, leading to the aggravated battery charge. Dean is said to have resisted being put in a holding cell, causing minor injury to a correctional officer at the McLean County jail.

Bond was set at $25,000 with $2,500 for release. His next court appearance is an arraignment on Aug. 26. A mug shot of Dean was not immediately available.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

