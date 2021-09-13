Bloomington man charged with sexual assault

BLOOMINGTON — Sexual assault charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

David J. Harris, 32, is charged with criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual abuse for an incident that occurred in June 2020, according to prosecutors.

A warrant for his arrest was issued March 10 and returned Sunday.

Harris remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or any child.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 8.

