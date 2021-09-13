Bloomington man charged with sexual assault

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Sexual assault charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

David J. Harris, 32, is charged with criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual abuse for an incident that occurred in June 2020, according to prosecutors. 

A warrant for his arrest was issued March 10 and returned Sunday.

Harris remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or any child.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 8.

David J. Harris

David J. Harris, 32, of Bloomington, is charged with criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual abuse.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

