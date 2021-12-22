Bloomington man charged with sexual assault of minor

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Predatory criminal sexual assault charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Ryan S. Godsil, 30, is charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor under 13 years old.

Ryan S. Godsil, 30, of Bloomington, is charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor.

The offenses occurred Nov. 6 and sometime between Nov. 7 and Dec. 1, according to court documents.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 16 when a judge found probable cause and set a preliminary bond at $1 million with 10% to apply, meaning $100,035 would need to be posted for his release from the McLean County jail.

Man broke into 2 Bloomington residences, authorities say

A judge left Godsil’s bond as set during a bond hearing Wednesday.

Godsil also was ordered to have no contact with any person under 18 years old.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

