Bloomington man charged with sex assault, abuse

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody on criminal sexual assault charges.

Roberto A. Lima, 37, is accused by authorities of purchasing alcohol for an 18-year-old relative and allowing her to drink.

The victim lied down afterward and Lima began rubbing her feet and thigh and then made sexual contact with the woman as she told him to stop, a prosecutor said in a probable cause statement.

Lima is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 17.

Roberto A. Lima

Roberto A. Lima, 37, is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

