Bloomington man charged with sex assault, abuse

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody on criminal sexual assault charges.

Roberto A. Lima, 37, is accused by authorities of purchasing alcohol for an 18-year-old relative and allowing her to drink.

The victim lied down afterward and Lima began rubbing her feet and thigh and then made sexual contact with the woman as she told him to stop, a prosecutor said in a probable cause statement.

Lima is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 17.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.