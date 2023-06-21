BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing burglary and trespassing charges after authorities said he broke into a neighbor's home.

Philip R. McCullum is charged with one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and one count of criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said that according to police, McCullum broke into a residence on June 19 on the 1500 block of W. Forrest Street with the intent to steal money. He was later arrested after police found him at his home.

Although the state requested a $100,000 bond, Judge Amy McFarland set bond at $20,000, meaning McCullum would need to post $2,000 to be released. McCullum also was ordered to have no contact with the residents of the home he entered.

An arraignment hearing was scheduled for July 7 at 9 a.m.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Andrea M. Sheets Wayne M. Damron