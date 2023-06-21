BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing burglary and trespassing charges after authorities said he broke into a neighbor's home.
Philip R. McCullum is charged with one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and one count of criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony.
Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said that according to police, McCullum broke into a residence on June 19 on the 1500 block of W. Forrest Street with the intent to steal money. He was later arrested after police found him at his home.
Although the state requested a $100,000 bond, Judge Amy McFarland set bond at $20,000, meaning McCullum would need to post $2,000 to be released. McCullum also was ordered to have no contact with the residents of the home he entered.
An arraignment hearing was scheduled for July 7 at 9 a.m.