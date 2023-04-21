BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was charged Friday with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Tony L. Jackson, 50, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony), domestic battery, violation of an order of protection and driving while license revoked or suspended (Class 4 felonies).
Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman said Jackson was arrested Thursday after he was accused of stealing keys to a vehicle on Wednesday from a person who had an order of protection against him.
Judge Pablo Eves set Jackson's bond at $75,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $7,500 plus fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.
His arraignment is set 9 a.m. May 12.