Bloomington man charged with possessing gun as a felon

Gage Fink

Fink

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces gun-related felony charges after a traffic stop this past weekend.

Gage Fink, 21, was arrested Saturday after a 9 mm was found during a traffic stop, according to court documents. He faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 2 felony. He was previously convicted of a felony in Macon County in 2019.

He is also charged with violating the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act, a Class 3 felony, and unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, as he is ineligible to possess a FOID card and the gun was found loaded in a vehicle. 

Fink's bond was set at $100,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he has to post $10,000 plus fees to be released. His next court appearance is Oct. 28 for an arraignment. 

