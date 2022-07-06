 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington man charged with possessing a stolen motorcycle

  • 0

Follow these car break-in prevention tips. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story.

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is charged with possessing a stolen motorcycle.

Richard L. Kletz

Kletz

A McLean County grand jury indicted Richard L. Kletz, 32, with possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony) and an essential part of a vehicle (Class 2 felony) and burglary (Class 2 felony).

Court documents said Kletz knowingly possessed a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a part that he knew was stolen or converted on or about June 15 and through June 17. 

A check of McLean County Jail records Tuesday showed that he remained held in custody with bail set at $100,00, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be released. 

Watch now: Get your Chicago-style fix at Windy City Wieners

Kletz was also ordered to have no contact with the motorcycle owner, the owner's family and an address on the west side of Bloomington. 

An arraignment is scheduled for July 29.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Who are the wrestling cholitas of Bolivia?