Bloomington man charged with possessing a stolen motorcycle

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is charged with possessing a stolen motorcycle.

A McLean County grand jury indicted Richard L. Kletz, 32, with possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony) and an essential part of a vehicle (Class 2 felony) and burglary (Class 2 felony).

Court documents said Kletz knowingly possessed a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a part that he knew was stolen or converted on or about June 15 and through June 17.

A check of McLean County Jail records Tuesday showed that he remained held in custody with bail set at $100,00, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be released.

Kletz was also ordered to have no contact with the motorcycle owner, the owner's family and an address on the west side of Bloomington.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 29.