Bloomington man charged with not reporting as sex offender

Brian Trost

Trost

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing a felony charge after prosecutors say he failed to report a change of address as required as a sex offender.

Brian R. Trost, 26, was arrested Sunday and charged with failure to report as a sex offender as required, a Class 2 felony. Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said in court on Monday that Trost had not notified police after he moved. 

Trost is required to report his residence due to being convicted in a 2015 child pornography case

Bond was set as a 10% bond at $10,000, meaning he has to pay $1,035 to be released from jail. His next court appearance on this matter is an arraignment on Dec. 9. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

