Bloomington man charged with multiple counts of battery, assault

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody on assault and battery charges after being accused of resisting correctional officers at the McLean County Jail.

Shadrach F. Hall, 34, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery (Class 2 felony), two counts of aggravated assault (Class 4 felony) and four counts of resisting a peace officer as subsequent offenses (Class A misdemeanor).

Court documents say Hall knowingly made physical contact with two correctional officers on Oct. 20 and attempted to assault one by kicking toward them.

Hall then struggled with and attempted to pull from the grasp of four correctional officers, three of whom were not involved in the battery or assault, the documents say.

Bond for Hall is set at $50,000, meaning he will need to post $5,000 plus fees to be released.