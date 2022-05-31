 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man charged with meth possession

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Michael S. Parkerson, 54, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class 2 felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor).

Michael S. Parkerson

Parkerson

He is accused of possessing about 7.5 grams of meth Saturday when police were called for a well-being check at a business in the 1200 block of Towanda Avenue.

Court documents said Parkerson told police that he stole the meth “from a girl.”

He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 24.

