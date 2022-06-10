Bloomington man charged with meth possession

Members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are holding their first prime-time hearing to share what they have uncovered about then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Those efforts culminated in the deadly storming of the Capitol. Part of the committee's mission has been to determine Trump’s actions that day. Much is already known about where Trump was, what he said and how he reacted. But large gaps remain. Congressional testimony released so far paints a picture of a chaotic scene inside the White House.