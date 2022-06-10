Bloomington man charged with meth possession

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Methamphetamine charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Kelyi G. Kabongo, 21, is charged with unlawful possession of 5 to 15 grams of meth and less than 5 grams of meth with the intent to deliver, possession of 5 to 15 grams of meth and possession of less than 5 grams of meth.

Police found Kabongo in possession of the meth Thursday during a traffic stop, prosecutors said.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 8.

Kelyi G. Kabongo

