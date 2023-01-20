Bloomington man charged with meth possession

BLOOMINGTON — A 53-year-old Bloomington man is charged with four methamphetamine-related felonies.
Wess G. Glover appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge William Workman, who approved Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick's request for a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. That meant Glover was released without posting cash bail.
Glover is charged with possession of 5-15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; possession of less than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; and possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.
His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 3.
