Bloomington man charged with meth possession

BLOOMINGTON — A 53-year-old Bloomington man is charged with four methamphetamine-related felonies.

Bloomington man charged for resisting arrest, possessing drugs

Wess G. Glover appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge William Workman, who approved Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick's request for a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. That meant Glover was released without posting cash bail.

Meth charges filed against Bloomington man

Glover is charged with possession of 5-15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; possession of less than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; and possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.

Woman hit by vehicle Wednesday in Normal

His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 3.

012122-blm-loc-1glover

Wess G. Glover, 53, of Bloomington is charged with possession of 5-15 grams a meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; possession of under 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; and possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

