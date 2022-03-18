 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man charged with meth possession with intent to deliver

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was released from custody on drug charges Friday.

David W. Kallal, 36, is charged with one count each of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, which are Class X and Class 1 felonies, respectively.

He is accused of possessing between 15 and 100 grams of meth Thursday.

Kallal was released from jail on a $200,000 personal recognizance bond.

David W. Kallal

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

