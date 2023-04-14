Bloomington’s Jason C. Boyd appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Pablo Eves, who found probable cause to detain him on six felony charges: two Class 1 felony counts of delivering between 5-15 grams of meth; two Class 2 felony counts of delivering under 5 grams of meth; possession of under 5 grams of meth with intent to a deliver, a Class 2 felony; and possession of under 5 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.