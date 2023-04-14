BLOOMINGTON — A 52-year-old man was released from jail Friday after police charged him with delivering methamphetamine.
Bloomington’s Jason C. Boyd appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Pablo Eves, who found probable cause to detain him on six felony charges: two Class 1 felony counts of delivering between 5-15 grams of meth; two Class 2 felony counts of delivering under 5 grams of meth; possession of under 5 grams of meth with intent to a deliver, a Class 2 felony; and possession of under 5 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.
Charging documents state Boyd provided meth to a confidential informant with Illinois State Police Task Force 6 on March 24 and again on Thursday.
Judge Eves found probable cause for Boyd’s arrest and approved a $100,000 personal recognizance bond requested by Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Messman.
Boyd’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 5.
