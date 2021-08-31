 Skip to main content
Bloomington man charged with meth deliveries

BLOOMINGTON – Methamphetamine charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Prosecutors said Jeffrey A. Jackson, 48, delivered less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine twice to a Bloomington police vice unit between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.

A search warrant for his home resulted in police seizing about 13 grams of methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

Jackson remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 24.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

