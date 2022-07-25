Bloomington man charged with kicking police officers, battering woman

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A 23 year-old man is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he kicked two police officers in the head Saturday in Bloomington.

Charging documents provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office said officers were called early Saturday morning to a home in Bloomington, where they met with a domestic battery victim. The records state the victim appeared to have been dragged on the ground, because she was covered in dirt and dog hair.

Officers were then told by two witnesses that they saw Kelly R. Martin, of Bloomington, dragging and hitting the victim outside of the home, the document continued. The witnesses said they saw Martin drag the victim back inside the home and heard sounds of fighting, the documents said. 

When officers began to arrest Martin, he tried to pull away and eventually kicked two of them in the head, prosecutors allege. 

Martin is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest.

Court documents noted that Martin has another domestic battery case involving the same victim. The arrest record added he had a no-contact order filed against him by the victim and the residence, until it was modified “over objection of the state” on Friday.

Martin's bond was set at $50,000, meaning he would need to post $5,000 for release. 

Kelly R. Martin

Martin 

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

