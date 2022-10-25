 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man charged with kicking police officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing a felony charge after prosecutors allege that he kicked a police officer. 

Casey W. Wyatt, 29, is charged with one count of aggravated battery (Class 2 felony) and four counts of resisting a peace officer as subsequent offenses (Class A misdemeanor).

In court documents, prosecutors allege that Wyatt kicked the officer in the leg, the struggled with and attempted to pull away from three officers. The incident reportedly took place Sunday. 

He was released Monday on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond. His arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 18.

