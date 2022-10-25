Bloomington man charged with kicking police officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing a felony charge after prosecutors allege that he kicked a police officer.

Casey W. Wyatt, 29, is charged with one count of aggravated battery (Class 2 felony) and four counts of resisting a peace officer as subsequent offenses (Class A misdemeanor).

In court documents, prosecutors allege that Wyatt kicked the officer in the leg, the struggled with and attempted to pull away from three officers. The incident reportedly took place Sunday.