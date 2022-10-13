Bloomington man charged with July stabbing of man in Normal

NORMAL — Normal police say charges have been filed against a Bloomington man who is believed to be involved in a stabbing that occurred in July.

Zhane McGill, 24, is charged with attempted murder with the intent to kill or injure (Class X felony) after stabbing a man in the 1000 block of Charlotte Drive at approximately 5:14 p.m. July 29.

According to the Normal Police Department, officers initially secured the area upon arrival, tended to the 27-year-old male victim and noticed a stab wound to his back and bruising around the his neck.

Once they began their investigation, officers were able to locate evidence on scene as well as interview the victim and witnesses.

After a lengthy investigation, and in collaboration with the McLean County State's Attorney's Office, McGill was arrested Thursday by Normal police with the assistance of the Bloomington Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

McGill was also charged with aggravated domestic battery (Class 2 felony), aggravated battery with great bodily harm (Class 2 felony) and aggravated battery with the use of deadly weapon (Class 2 felony).

Normal Police Department Community Relations Officer Brad Park said the victim was initially hospitalized after the incident but has since been released.