 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bloomington man charged with intent to deliver cocaine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Nathanial J. Brooks, 32, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

Court documents show Brooks had between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine. He also is accused of possessing between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Gunman sentenced for Bloomington double murder

Brooks was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 24.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Nathanial J. Brooks

Nathanial J. Brooks, 32, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News