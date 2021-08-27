Bloomington man charged with intent to deliver cocaine

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Nathanial J. Brooks, 32, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Court documents show Brooks had between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine. He also is accused of possessing between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brooks was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 24.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.