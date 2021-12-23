 Skip to main content
Bloomington man charged with heroin, fentanyl deliveries

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man remains jailed on drug charges.

Robbie Gunn, 57, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, each a Class 2 felony.

Court documents show that authorities say he delivered less than 1 gram of heroin to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit June 28.

He also is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of fentanyl July 14 and Aug. 5.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 15 and returned Thursday.

Gunn remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Robbie Gunn

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

