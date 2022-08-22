Bloomington man charged with having cocaine in McLean County jail

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County prosecutors have filed charges against a Bloomington man after they say correctional officers found cocaine on him in the county jail.

Christopher M. Adams, 47, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said a correctional officer saw a gambling chip — an item not allowed in the jail — on Adams' bunk on Sunday. A further search led to the discovery of a crystal that field tested positive for cocaine.

Bond for the charges was set at $50,000 as a 10% bond, meaning Adams would have to post $5,000 plus fees to be released. His next court appearance on the matter is an arraignment on Sept. 16.