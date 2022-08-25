Bloomington man charged with fraud on PPP loan

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been indicted by a McLean County grand jury for theft and fraud after receiving a Paycheck Protection Program loan that was later forgiven.

Wesley A. Fullerlove, 21, is charged with theft of between $10,000 and $100,000 of government property, a Class 1 felony, theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 2 felony, loan fraud, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of wire fraud, a Class 3 felony.

ProPublica's PPP database shows Fullerlove received a PPP loan of $20,833 in April 2021, the first round of PPP. It was forgiven in October of that year. He claimed to have a business in the construction, mining, and forestry machinery and equipment rental and leasing industry, the records show, and requested the loan to cover payroll.

Assistant State's Attorney Lewis Liu said in court that an investigation by Bloomington police led them to believe the business was not real and that therefore Fullerlove had lied on his loan application.

The warrant for Fullerlove had requested a 10% bond of $100,000, but Judge Scott Black reduced the amount to $50,000, meaning Fullerlove needs to post $5,000 plus fees to be released.

Last month, Fullerlove was charged with possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a weapon as a street gang member. Those offenses are said to have happened in March of this year.

Fullerlove's next court appearance on the new charges is an arraignment on Sept. 16.