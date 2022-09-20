Bloomington man charged with financial exploitation

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of financially exploiting a person over the age of 70.

Matthew C. Stewart is charged with one count of financial exploitation of an elderly person, a Class 1 felony, and one count of Class 2 theft.

Prosecutors have accused Stewart of taking $15,000 or more during 2019.

A warrant was issued Thursday and he was taken into custody Sunday.

Stewart is being held in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 14.