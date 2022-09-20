 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Bloomington man charged with financial exploitation

  • 0
Matthew C. Stewart

Stewart

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of financially exploiting a person over the age of 70. 

Matthew C. Stewart is charged with one count of financial exploitation of an elderly person, a Class 1 felony, and one count of Class 2 theft.

Prosecutors have accused Stewart of taking $15,000 or more during 2019.

A warrant was issued Thursday and he was taken into custody Sunday.

Stewart is being held in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story