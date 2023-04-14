BLOOMINGTON — A 31-year-old man is jailed in McLean County after state investigators said he delivered methamphetamine and cocaine.

Trever S. Jones, of Bloomington, appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Pablo Eves, who found probable cause for his arrest.

Jones is charged with a Class 1 felony of delivering between 1-15 grams of cocaine, and two Class 2 felony offenses of delivering under 5 grams of meth. Documents stated the meth deliveries were made to confidential informants for Illinois State Police Task Force 6 on Oct. 6 and Oct. 17, and the cocaine delivery on Nov. 14.

Eves set Jones’ bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release. Before he can bail out, the judge also requested Jones to motion for a bail source hearing, to ensure all bond monies were illegally obtained.

Jones’ arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 5.

