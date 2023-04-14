BLOOMINGTON — A 31-year-old man is jailed in McLean County after state investigators said he delivered methamphetamine and cocaine.
Trever S. Jones, of Bloomington, appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Pablo Eves, who found probable cause for his arrest.
Jones is charged with a Class 1 felony of delivering between 1-15 grams of cocaine, and two Class 2 felony offenses of delivering under 5 grams of meth. Documents stated the meth deliveries were made to confidential informants for Illinois State Police Task Force 6 on Oct. 6 and Oct. 17, and the cocaine delivery on Nov. 14.
Eves set Jones’ bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release. Before he can bail out, the judge also requested Jones to motion for a bail source hearing, to ensure all bond monies were illegally obtained.
Jones’ arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 5.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Bryant Lewis
Derek Roesch
Justin M. Mata
Marcus D. Wesley
Phillip Tinch
Trisha L. Hanke
William B. Givens
David L. Oliver
Kenneth E. Funk
Jordan R. King
Holly M. Isaacson
Kenneth L. Minton
Tony L. Jackson
Britley L. Hilger
Jasmine L. Smith
Jackie S. Claypool
Noah R. Demuth
Brandon L. Parsano
Alexander N. Williams
Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano
Jaylin S. Bones
Jordan R. King
Dominique M. Banks
Austin T. Daugherty
Sandra M. Lewis
Samantha E. Morris
Nolan C. Love
Nikkita L. Sandefur
Katlin M.B. Wilson
Eli C. Garozzo
Tysean T. Townsend
Curtis J. Byrd
Noral K. Nelson
Charles J. Tankson
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison