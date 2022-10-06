Bloomington man charged with felony gun possession

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing weapons charges after police said he possessed a weapon as a felon this spring.

Tyrel D. Jackson, 21, appeared for a Thursday bond hearing before Judge William Workman. He was indicted on an arrest warrant filed Wednesday by the Bloomington Police Department, charging him with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, and violating the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Act, a Class 3 felony.

Charging documents said Jackson, who was convicted for a 2020 robbery in McLean County, had possessed a 9mm gun on April 26.

Judge Workman set his bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release. His arraignment date is set for 9 a.m. Oct 28.