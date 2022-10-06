 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington man charged with felony gun possession

  • 0
100822-blm-loc-1jackson

Tyrel D. Jackson, 21, of Bloomington is charged with with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, and violating the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Act, a Class 3 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing weapons charges after police said he possessed a weapon as a felon this spring.

Cullom man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3

Tyrel D. Jackson, 21, appeared for a Thursday bond hearing before Judge William Workman. He was indicted on an arrest warrant filed Wednesday by the Bloomington Police Department, charging him with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, and violating the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Act, a Class 3 felony. 

Bloomington man facing multiple battery charges

Charging documents said Jackson, who was convicted for a 2020 robbery in McLean County, had possessed a 9mm gun on April 26.

3 in custody after trying to steal catalytic converter in Downs

Judge Workman set his bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release. His arraignment date is set for 9 a.m. Oct 28.

Car theft has continued to skyrocket even after lockdown. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

What you missed this week in notable Central Illinois crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from The Pantagraph.

Ex-Chicago cop faces civil rights charge for sexual abuse
Crime-and-courts
topical

Ex-Chicago cop faces civil rights charge for sexual abuse

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

A former Chicago police officer has been indicted on a federal civil rights charge for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing someone while on duty, U.S. prosecutors said Wednesday.

Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison
Crime-and-courts
topical

Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

A former suburban mayor in failing health is set to be released from federal prison just three months into a sentence for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company.

Woman killed after carjackers crash into her car during spree, Chicago police say
Crime-and-courts
topical

Woman killed after carjackers crash into her car during spree, Chicago police say

  • Adriana Pérez Chicago Tribune
  • 0

A 55-year-old woman died after alleged carjackers on a spree crashed a car into the Toyota she was driving Wednesday night on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

Judge approves $100M Google privacy deal. Here’s how much Illinois residents will get.
Crime-and-courts
top story topical

Judge approves $100M Google privacy deal. Here’s how much Illinois residents will get.

  • TALIA SOGLIN Chicago Tribune
  • 0

Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of Google’s $100 million class-action settlement over alleged violations of state privacy law could receive checks of about $154 each.

Highland Park to relocate July 4 mass shooting memorials
Crime-and-courts
topical

Highland Park to relocate July 4 mass shooting memorials

  • John Keilman Chicago Tribune
  • 0

The Highland Park City Council agreed to begin disassembling the informal downtown memorials honoring the victims of the July 4 mass shooting, saying they have proven traumatic to some residents.

Chicago police charge man who infiltrated SWAT training
Crime-and-courts
topical

Chicago police charge man who infiltrated SWAT training

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

Chicago police filed eight felony counts Tuesday against a man who climbed five stories of a fire escape to infiltrate a police facility while officers were undergoing SWAT training.

Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting
Crime-and-courts
top story topical

Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting

  • KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
  • 0

The lawsuits filed by people wounded while attending the Highland Park parade and the estates of several victims are the latest bid to hold gun manufacturers accountable.

Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting
Crime-and-courts
top story topical

Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting

  • KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
  • 0

The lawsuits filed by people wounded while attending the Highland Park parade and the estates of several victims are the latest bid to hold gun manufacturers accountable.

3-year-old boy dies; aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan at Chicago's Navy Pier
Crime-and-courts
editor's pick

3-year-old boy dies; aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan at Chicago's Navy Pier

  • Associated Press
  • 0

During a hearing, prosecutors said the aunt pushed the boy into the lake, then stood by as he sank. Divers found him at the lake bottom a half hour later.

Kendall County state’s attorney sues state over SAFE-T Act
Crime-and-courts
topical

Kendall County state’s attorney sues state over SAFE-T Act

  • Megan Jones Chicago Tribune
  • 0

Eric Weis is suing the state over the cashless bail system scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, joining several other state’s attorneys who have made a similar move.

Eureka chiropractor accused of defrauding Medicare
Local Crime & Courts
alert top story

Eureka chiropractor accused of defrauding Medicare

  • Kelsey Watznauer
  • 0

A Eureka chiropractor — who has had offices in El Paso, Monticello, Roanoke, Metamora and Peoria — is accused in a $1.7 million scheme to defraud Medicare.

Illinois Sen. Emil Jones III pleads not guilty in bribery case
Crime-and-courts
topical

Illinois Sen. Emil Jones III pleads not guilty in bribery case

  • PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois
  • 0

State Sen. Emil Jones III pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday to three felony counts stemming from an alleged bribery scheme involving a red light camera company.

Trump accused of using his Chicago tower as part of alleged business fraud
Crime-and-courts
topical

Trump accused of using his Chicago tower as part of alleged business fraud

  • RAY LONG and JASON MEISNER Chicago Tribune
  • 0

One theme throughout the fraud lawsuit against Trump is that he undervalued property if it would save him money and overvalued property if it helped him get bigger loans. 

Bloomington man sentenced to over 7 years on federal gun charge
Local Crime & Courts
top story

Bloomington man sentenced to over 7 years on federal gun charge

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

A 39-year-old Bloomington man was sentenced Wednesday to over seven years in prison for possessing a handgun as a felon.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana floods: High waters kill five, displace thousands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News