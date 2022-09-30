Bloomington man charged with felony cocaine possession

BLOOMINGTON — A 43-year-old Bloomington man was charged Friday in McLean County court with felony cocaine possession.

Samuel L. Brooks appeared Friday for a bond court hearing before Judge Scott Kording. He is charged with unlawful possession of less than 1 gram of cocaine with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Charging documents say Brooks ran from police when ordered to stop, and then tried to pull away from officers during his Friday arrest.

He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, which was requested by Assistant State’s Attorney Emily Young.

It’s unclear exactly how much cocaine he possessed at the time of his arrest.

Brooks’ arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 28.