BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing felony battery charges after police said he was involved in a fight downtown over the weekend.
Majahadeen T. Khalilallah, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, one involving an officer and the other charged as occurring in a public way.
Prosecutors said Bloomington officers responded downtown Sunday for a reported fight outside of a bar in the 500 block of North Main Street. Khalilallah is accused of punching an officer during the dispute.
Khalilallah was jailed in lieu of posting $1,535. An arraignment was scheduled for June 2.