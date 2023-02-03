BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces multiple felony drug and weapons charges in McLean County court.
Dwight L. Whitelow, 36, was charged Friday with the following:
Unlawful delivery of a substance containing between 15-100 grams of cocaine, a controlled substance (Class X felony)
Unlawful possession of a substance containing between 100-400 grams of cocaine, a controlled substance, with the intent to deliver (Class X felony)
Unlawful possession of a substance containing between 15-100 grams of MDMA, a controlled substance, with the intent to deliver (Class X felony)
Unlawful possession of a substance containing more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class X felony)
Three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Class 2 felonies)
Unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon (Class 2 felony)
In court documents, prosecutors said Whitelow was arrested by members of the Illinois State Police Task Force 6 after unlawfully delivering the controlled substances on or about Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.
Whitelow was found with three handguns including a 9 mm Glock 19, a 9 mm Sig Sauer P239 and a .22-caliber Ruger Mark I as well as 9 mm ammunition.
Whitelow's bond was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $50,000 plus a bond fee to be released from custody.
He must provide proof in court that "any funds or monies posted have been lawfully obtained and are not funds or money constituting the fruit of any criminal activity or unlawful content," according to court documents.
His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 24.
