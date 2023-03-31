Jonathon R. Alexander appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause to detain him on several felony charges. They include trafficking amphetamine, a Class X felony; possessing more than 200 grams of amphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class X felony; possession of over 11 pounds of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class X felony; possession of more than 200 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a Class X felony; possession of over 11 pounds of cannabis, a Class 1 felony; possession of over 200 grams of amphetamine, Class 1 felony; and possession of over 200 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a Class 1 felony.