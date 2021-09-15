 Skip to main content
Bloomington man charged with domestic battery

BLOOMINGTON – A charge of domestic battery has been filed against a Bloomington man.

Jordan M. Meinert, 30, is accused of grabbing the neck of the person on March 27.

A warrant for his arrest was issued April 23 and returned Tuesday.

Meinert remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or their address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 8.

Jordan M. Meinert

Jordan M. Meinert, 30, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of domestic battery.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

