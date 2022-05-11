Bloomington man charged with delivering meth in March

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on a drug charge.

Curtis W. Marcum, 37, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (Class 2 felony).

He is accused of delivering less than 5 grams of a substance containing meth to an Illinois State Police task force member March 16.

A warrant for Marcum’s arrest was issued and returned Tuesday.

Marcum was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 27.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

