BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was charged Thursday with criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, a Class A misdemeanor.
A grand jury returned a bill of indictment alleging that Carlos H. Sanchez-Solozarzano, 22, committed the offense on Nov. 26 and that he prevented the victim from reporting to law enforcement.
Sanchez-Solozarzano's bond was set at $250,000 with 10% to apply, plus court fees. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.
His next court date is 9 a.m. Feb. 17.