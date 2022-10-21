Bloomington man charged with cocaine delivery

BLOOMINGTON — A 63-year-old man has been charged twice with delivering a controlled substance to Illinois State Police informants.

Willie D. McGee, of Bloomington, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black. McGee is facing two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony.

Charging documents state McGee provided less than 1 gram of cocaine to an ISP Task Force Six confidential informant on two occasions. The first controlled buy took place Sept. 1 and the second on Wednesday.

McGee was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. His arrangement hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 18.