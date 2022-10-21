 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington man charged with cocaine delivery

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A 63-year-old man has been charged twice with delivering a controlled substance to Illinois State Police informants.

Colfax man charged with sexually assaulting girl

Willie D. McGee, of Bloomington, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black. McGee is facing two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony.

Teen from Normal faces charges in connection to stolen vehicle

Charging documents state McGee provided less than 1 gram of cocaine to an ISP Task Force Six confidential informant on two occasions. The first controlled buy took place Sept. 1 and the second on Wednesday. 

Bloomington man accused of passing counterfeit $100 bill

McGee was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. His arrangement hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 18.

102222-blm-loc-1mcgee

Willie D. McGee, 63, of Bloomington, is charged with counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

#EndSars: Nigeria police use tear gas on anniversary of fatal protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News