BLOOMINGTON — Stolen vehicle and multiple child abduction charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Tysean T. Townsend, 35, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony), three counts of child abduction, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, and obstructing justice (all Class 4 felonies).

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging him on June 29, 2022.

Townsend is accused of possessing a Jeep model on June 20, 2022, while knowing it to have been stolen, and intentionally concealing, detaining or removing three children — who were younger than 18 at the time — from their mother without consent, according to court documents.

Documents said Townsend then refused to obey directions from a McLean County Sheriff's Office deputy to bring the vehicle to a stop, instead increasing his speed at least 21 mph over the legal speed limit.

He is then accused of providing false information to Normal Police Department officers by giving them another name, with the intent to prevent his apprehension for a warrant that had been issued for his arrest, according to court documents.

His bond was set at $300,000 at 10%, meaning he would have to pay $30,000 and additional fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.

His arraignment is scheduled for April 13.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd