BLOOMINGTON — A 19-year-old Bloomington man is charged with trafficking more than 2,500 grams of cannabis into Illinois.
Ahmad S. Manns appeared in a Friday bond court hearing and was charged with cannabis trafficking (Class X felony), unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 2 felony).
Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman said Manns was arrested by Illinois State Police Task Force 6 after they tracked a package being shipped from San Diego to Bloomington and observed Manns retrieve the package in a vehicle.
Judge Pablo Eves set Manns' bond at $250,000 with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered him to motion the court for a bail source hearing, to ensure all bond monies are legally obtained.
Manns' arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 12.