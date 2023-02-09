BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass to property, a Class B misdemeanor.
Prosecutors said that on Feb. 7, Walter L. Clark, 70, entered a Mercer Avenue apartment building without permission and with the intent to steal a television belonging to the establishment.
His bond was set at $30,000 personal recognizance, meaning he did not have to post any cash bond to be released from the McLean County Jail. He has been ordered to have no contact with the apartment building and named persons therein.
His next court date in this matter is 10 a.m. Feb. 24.