BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of breaking into a building Sunday and of failing to register as a sex offender.

Jeffrey A. Sibert, 55, is charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, and violation of the sex offender registration act, also a Class 2 felony.

Prosecutors say Sibert entered an unoccupied building on Sunday and tore out electrical wires. He is further charged with not having reported every seven days as required.

In court on Monday, Sibert's bond was set at $75,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he must post $7,500 plus fees to be released on this charge. His next appearance in the matter is an arraignment on April 28.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson