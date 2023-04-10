BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of breaking into a building Sunday and of failing to register as a sex offender.
Jeffrey A. Sibert, 55, is charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, and violation of the sex offender registration act, also a Class 2 felony.
Prosecutors say Sibert entered an unoccupied building on Sunday and tore out electrical wires. He is further charged with not having reported every seven days as required.
In court on Monday, Sibert's bond was set at $75,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he must post $7,500 plus fees to be released on this charge. His next appearance in the matter is an arraignment on April 28.