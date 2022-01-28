Bloomington man charged with burglary, having stolen car

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on accusations of burglary and possessing a stolen car.

Jaccob L. Morris, 20, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, burglary, each a Class 2 felony, as well as criminal damage to property and trespass to a vehicle.

Court documents show that Morris possessed a stolen Jeep vehicle Jan. 13.

Prosecutors said he entered a GMC motor vehicle Jan. 16 in Bloomington and caused damage to the ignition area. The owner of that vehicle confronted Morris and he fled the scene.

A different person reported to police that on Jan. 18, someone tried breaking into a residential garage in Bloomington. Two home security cameras were broken at that residence, prosecutors said.

The prosecutor said Morris told police he admitted to attempting to enter the garage, as well as entering the GMC vehicle with the intent to steal the vehicle before he was confronted.

Morris remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 for the burglary and criminal damage charges. He remains jailed in lieu of posting $235 for the possession of a stolen vehicle charge.

Arraignments are scheduled for Feb. 10.

