 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Bloomington man charged with burglary, having stolen car

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on accusations of burglary and possessing a stolen car.

Jaccob L. Morris, 20, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, burglary, each a Class 2 felony, as well as criminal damage to property and trespass to a vehicle.

Jaccob L. Morris

Jaccob L. Morris, 20, of Bloomington, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, burglary, each Class 2 felonies.

Court documents show that Morris possessed a stolen Jeep vehicle Jan. 13.

Prosecutors said he entered a GMC motor vehicle Jan. 16 in Bloomington and caused damage to the ignition area. The owner of that vehicle confronted Morris and he fled the scene.

A different person reported to police that on Jan. 18, someone tried breaking into a residential garage in Bloomington. Two home security cameras were broken at that residence, prosecutors said.

Bloomington men accused of cocaine deliveries

The prosecutor said Morris told police he admitted to attempting to enter the garage, as well as entering the GMC vehicle with the intent to steal the vehicle before he was confronted.

Morris remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 for the burglary and criminal damage charges. He remains jailed in lieu of posting $235 for the possession of a stolen vehicle charge.

Arraignments are scheduled for Feb. 10.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man in custody for November 2020 Bloomington shooting

Man in custody for November 2020 Bloomington shooting

Aikee Muhammad is accused of firing four to six gunshots in the direction of another person who was in a car Nov. 21, 2020, near the 700 block of West Market Street in Bloomington. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rittenhouse gun to be destroyed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News