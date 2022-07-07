Bloomington man charged with burglary after trying to cash stolen checks

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he forged a check and tried cashing it at a Normal bank on Wednesday.

Tyson Wilson, 33, is accused of two counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony, by entering CEFCU at 3 Traders Circle, Normal, with the intent to commit theft. He is also charged with forgery, a Class 3 felony.

A prosecutor said Wilson handed a teller a check belonging to a Lincoln resident and made out in the amount of $412.22. The assistant state's attorney said bank staff detected the check had been forged, and Wilson told them he had received it for performing work.

Authorities later interviewed the Lincoln resident, who said they didn't know Wilson and suspected their checks had been taken from a previous residence they were evicted from, according to the prosecutor.

Wilson's bond was set at $10,000. He was still jailed at the McLean County Detention Facility as of Thursday afternoon.

Wilson was also ordered to have no contact with all four CEFCU locations in McLean County.