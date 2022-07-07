Bloomington man charged with burglary after trying to cash stolen checks

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he forged a check and tried cashing it at a Normal bank on Wednesday.
Tyson Wilson, 33, is accused of two counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony, by entering CEFCU at 3 Traders Circle, Normal, with the intent to commit theft. He is also charged with forgery, a Class 3 felony.
A prosecutor said Wilson handed a teller a check belonging to a Lincoln resident and made out in the amount of $412.22. The assistant state's attorney said bank staff detected the check had been forged, and Wilson told them he had received it for performing work.
Authorities later interviewed the Lincoln resident, who said they didn't know Wilson and suspected their checks had been taken from a previous residence they were evicted from, according to the prosecutor.
Wilson's bond was set at $10,000. He was still jailed at the McLean County Detention Facility as of Thursday afternoon.
Wilson was also ordered to have no contact with all four CEFCU locations in McLean County.
What you missed this week in notable Central Illinois crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Pantagraph.
A white former Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog along a Lake Michigan beach pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of official misconduct and aggravated battery.
Chicago police are searching for a driver who ran over and killed an 11-year-old boy who was crossing a street and then drove off.
Duane K. Martin, 34, and Destinee M. Nuckolls, 23, are accused of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it.
Illinois paid out nearly $2 billion in federal funds for fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims, audit finds
CHICAGO — Fraudsters stole more than half the money paid out by the state from a special pandemic unemployment fund, pilfering nearly $2 billi…
A Chicago police officer accused of dragging a Black woman from a car by her hair and kneeling on her back and neck during a period of protests and unrest following George Floyd's killing should be fired, the head of the police department told a civilian oversight board.
An 11-year-old boy died Thursday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in Lawndale, Chicago police said. The driver of the vehicle that hit the boy fled the scene.
A Yorkville man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an Aurora woman who went missing 19 years ago and whose remains were discovered in Kane County in late 2020.
A suburban Chicago man charged in the drowning deaths of his three young children left a note for his estranged wife saying, "If I can't have them neither can you," prosecutors said Wednesday.
A 21-year-old man is charged with firing a gun at an occupied vehicle Saturday in Bloomington. Details:
Methamphetamine charges have been filed against a Heyworth man.
A suspect has been charged with decapitating a 22-year-old pregnant woman whose body was discovered by her mother last week, the Alton police chief announced with an emotional video.
A downstate Illinois man was among the 31 suspected white supremacists arrested over the weekend near an Idaho pride event after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.
Those arrested came from at least 11 states, including Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and Arkansas.
A Chicago police officer who was shot during an attempted traffic stop last week was released from the hospital on Sunday.
Three men were wounded, one critically, early Saturday morning in a shooting near the Shedd Aquarium, Chicago police said.
An Oak Lawn man, apparently frustrated that his 8-week-old daughter would not settle down after giving her a bottle and trying to rock her to sleep, slammed the baby on her back several times against a couch cushion, causing injuries that resulted in her death, according to a court document.
Newly unsealed search warrants in the Commonwealth Edison bribery probe centered on former House Speaker Michael Madigan provide the greatest detail yet about an alleged behind-the-scenes effort to kill an energy bill supported by Madigan’s daughter Lisa, the then-Illinois attorney general.
The incident sparked a Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigation, while Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was "quite disturbed" by the videos.
A Chicago man was arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Washington, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.
Methamphetamine charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.
Three Bloomington residents are accused of having a combined half-pound of methamphetamine Thursday in Bloomington.
Nine Downs residents cite health risks while asking a McLean County judge to reverse a village board decision last year to allow construction of a concrete plant near schools and homes.
A Bloomington man was released from custody on methamphetamine charges.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison