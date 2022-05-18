 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Bloomington man charged with burglarizing Normal Casey’s

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was released from custody Wednesday on burglary and retail theft charges.

Joshua V. Wilburn, 33, is accused of burglarizing Casey’s, 810 N. Beech St. in Normal, on May 11.

He also is accused of taking possession of merchandise from the store.

Wilburn is charged with burglary (Class 2 felony) and retail theft (Class 4 felony).

He was ordered to have no contact with any Casey’s in McLean County.

Wilburn was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 3.

Joshua V. Wilburn

Joshua V. Wilburn, 33, of Bloomington, is charged with burglary and retail theft.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New 'smart' contact lens can treat eye disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News