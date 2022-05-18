Bloomington man charged with burglarizing Normal Casey’s

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was released from custody Wednesday on burglary and retail theft charges.

Joshua V. Wilburn, 33, is accused of burglarizing Casey’s, 810 N. Beech St. in Normal, on May 11.

He also is accused of taking possession of merchandise from the store.

Wilburn is charged with burglary (Class 2 felony) and retail theft (Class 4 felony).

He was ordered to have no contact with any Casey’s in McLean County.

Wilburn was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 3.

