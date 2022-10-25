Bloomington man charged with beating, strangling woman

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in McLean County custody after prosecutors say he beat and strangled a woman.

Christopher R. Watson, 37, is charged with aggravated domestic battery with strangulation (Class 2 felony), unlawful restraint (Class 4 felony) and domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor).

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Frederick said in court that Watson was staying at the woman's residence before the incident on Oct. 22 when he began taking shots of vodka.

The woman described the incident as "a fight to the death," Frederick said Monday. He said she was eventually able to notify neighbors, who contacted law enforcement and described the woman as "terrorized," "scared" and "frantic."

Upon arrival, officers found the woman with a stretched T-shirt, redness around her face and bruises and markings all over her body, the prosecutor said. There was also a child inside the residence.

Watson's bond was set at $100,000, meaning he must post $10,000 plus additional fees in order to be released. He was also ordered to have no contact with the woman and not to consume alcohol.