BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old Bloomington man, who was found guilty in a jury trial Wednesday, was charged with attempting to escape custody after a verdict was reached.

Keon E. Spiller appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Amy McFarland and was charged with attempted escape, a Class 3 felony.

Spiller was in court Wednesday for a jury trial on a previous case in which he was charged with unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, and manufacture or delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis.

Judge William Yoder presided on the case Wednesday and Spiller was found guilty on both possession charges.

According to court documents, Spiller is accused of attempting to escape by running from a McLean County sheriff's deputy. He was apprehended shortly after.

Spiller's bond was set at $100,000 with 10% to apply. His arraignment for the escape was set for 9 a.m. June 9.

For the possession charges, his sentencing hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. July 18.

