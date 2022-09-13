Bloomington man charged with arson in connection to apartment fire

BLOOMINGTON — Six arson charges are pending against a Bloomington man who lived in the Keisha Drive apartment building that burned in the early hours of Monday morning.

Roman Kannaday, 23, is charged with Class X aggravated arson, five counts of Class 1 residential arson, three counts of misdemeanor resisting an officer and one count of violation of the Illinois Pyrotechnic Act.

Bloomington firefighters responded to a building fire at 3 Keisha Drive about 12:40 a.m. Monday and found a second-floor apartment on fire.

One person was rescued by fire crews and transported to a local hospital. Fire officials could not provide an update on his condition Tuesday.

Three residents were displaced by the blaze.

According to court documents, prosecutors accused Kannaday of damaging the apartment building, which is owned by Apartment Mart, “by means of fire,” knowing people were inside. Five residents are listed as victims for the residential arson charges.

Prosecutors also say Kannaday illegally used or exploded a firework.

Kannaday remains in McLean County custody in lieu of posting $20,035. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 7.