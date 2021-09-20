 Skip to main content
Bloomington man charged with aggravated sexual abuse

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man has been accused by authorities of sexual abuse against a minor.

Terry M. Jordan, 33, is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for acts that court documents show happened Aug. 19.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday and returned Monday.

Jordan remains jailed in lieu of posting $20,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, who is between 13 and 17 years old.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Terry M. Jordan

Terry M. Jordan, 33, is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

