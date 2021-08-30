 Skip to main content
Bloomington man charged with aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm

BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors said Monday that a man struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Bloomington suffered “severe internal injuries” and is in critical condition.

Thomas E. Hall, 61, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI — one for causing great bodily harm — and one count of failure to report an accident involving personal injury.

Thomas E. Hall

Hall

Hall is accused of striking the victim at roughly 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Six Points Road in Bloomington.

Bloomington police arrived to the location at about 9:22 p.m., where the man was lying unconscious in the roadway.

Prosecutors said witnesses told police that a vehicle struck the man and fled the scene.

A relative of Hall also spoke to police and said Hall had been using methamphetamine and other drugs, prosecutors said. Sobriety tests showed “clues” that Hall was impaired by a substance other than alcohol, prosecutors said.

Authorities said blood and urine tests are pending with the Illinois State Police forensic laboratory.

Hall admitted to police that he “knew he struck something” and that he initially returned to the crash but got scared and drove away, prosecutors said.

Hall was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 24.

