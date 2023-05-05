BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces felony charges following an alleged domestic battery incident Thursday.

Zachary T. Willis, 27, is charged with aggravated domestic battery by strangulation (Class 2 felony) and domestic battery subsequent offense (Class 4 felony).

According to court documents, Willis intentionally strangled a woman and caused additional harm by striking, grabbing and pushing her.

Willis was previously convicted for the same offenses in 2014, according to court documents.

Willis' bond was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply, which means he would have to pay $5,000 including bond fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.

He was also ordered not to have contact with the victim or her residence. His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 26.

